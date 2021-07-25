Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria: ministry

Two Turkish soldiers were killed, and two others wounded in areas of northern Syria under Ankara’s control to keep out jihadists and Kurdish militants, Agence France-Presse reported, citing the defense ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said “terrorists” targeted a Turkish military vehicle on Saturday in the Euphrates Shield region south of the border but did not specify which group they represented.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016 in order to drive away from its border region Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants and Syrian Kurdish militia forces deemed “terrorists” by Ankara.

The Euphrates Shield region includes the towns of Jarablus and al-Bab near the Turkish border.

After the attack, “the terror targets were hit” in retaliation, the ministry said.

Ankara views Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) as an offshoot of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants who have been waging a deadly war against the Turkish state.